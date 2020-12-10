DOUBLES
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino settled a legal dispute earlier this year with two former tenants of the property and will pay th…
VENTNOR — The FBI is telling anyone who underwent a coronavirus test at a local laboratory to get retested and to contact the agency.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An unusual set of circumstances made David L. Rowell the ideal candidate to star in the new movie “Christmas in Carolina.”
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The family of Tiffany Valiante, an Oakcrest High School graduate who died after being hit by a train five years ago, may…
ATLANTIC CITY — To anyone considering selling drugs or engaging in prostitution, the city’s top cop has a message for you — think twice.
BRIGANTINE — State Police are investigating human remains that were found on the northern end of the island.
Atlantic County officials on Saturday reported 200 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total since the beginning of the pandemic over 10,000.
The state Board of the Medical Examiners on Tuesday disciplined two South Jersey physicians who pleaded guilty to federal charges of health ca…
WILDWOOD — A Philadelphia woman arrested on the beach two years ago in a video that went viral has reached a $325,000 settlement with the city.
PLEASANTVILLE — Three Atlantic City residents were arrested on drug and weapons charges Thursday by Atlantic City police after a reported arme…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE