Don't let ex's attitude ruin your happiness

Dear Abby: My husband and I divorced five years ago. We have four grown children. He wanted to sell the house, but I ended up buying him out because two of our kids were still living at home.

Fast-forward to now: We are expecting our third grandkid. Since the divorce, he doesn’t want to co-parent with me. The holidays and main events are now celebrated separately. I am increasingly sad about this. He’s a racist, and I happen to have a boyfriend of a different race living with me now.

His attitude is affecting our children, especially the one still living with me. I want to be able to share the joy of our new grandkids and the successes of our children, and the dilemmas as well, but I can’t. Should I confront him? Or should I just consider him “dead”? — Someone’s Missing in Massachusetts

Dear Someone’s Missing: I seriously doubt “confronting” your ex-husband will work out well. You are a loving, enthusiastic parent and you do not need your ex’s negative attitude putting a damper on your happiness.

Continue hosting these celebratory events, and extend invites to your ex if you wish. However, because of his racism, do not expect him to show up. Continue to dwell on the positive, and you and your children will all be happier.