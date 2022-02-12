Donovan Catholic 52, Absegami 39

Freshman guard Reese Downey scored 13 in the loss for Absegami. Donovan Catholic is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.
Donovan Catholic 18 6 13 15 – 52
Absegami9 7 13 10 – 39
DC-Conroy 17, Kopf 4, Ross 4, Decker 13, Jospeh 14
AB-Fortis 6, Downey 13, Nurse 4, Wochka 4, Hartman 7, Garrett 5
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today