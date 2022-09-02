Donovan Catholic 41, Lacey Twp. 7 — FINAL

This was the season opener for both teams. Donovan Catholic led 20-7 at the half. Michael Thomas returned an interception 66 yards for a score for the Griffins.
Lacey Twp.;7 0 0 0—7
Donovan Cath.;0 20 14 7—41
FIRST QUARTER
LT—Touchdown (kick)
SECOND QUARTER
DC—Calhoun run
DC—Touchdown (conversion failed)
DC—Touchdown (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
DC—Davis run (kick)
DC—Thomas 66 interception return (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
DC—Touchdown (kick)
Records—Lacey 0-1, Donovan Cath. 1-0.
