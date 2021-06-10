Donnah Campbell

Why is it important that young people become leaders in their community? It’s important because you’re establishing bonds with each other, you’re helping everyone else, and I just firmly believe that what you put into this world is what you get back from it.

What was it like founding the Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society? I was so excited to be a part of it after working on it with my math teacher, Mr. Tornelli, for two years now. My friend told me about it, and I thought it was a great idea. We got everything up and running, and by December my teacher told us we were accepted. It was just an exciting process. Some of the challenges was just getting the ball rolling. We had to get people together that wanted to be a part of it, and we had to start a chapter, but now we have it up and running.