Donna Jean Petruzzi Penrose, 73

Penrose died Feb. 20 at Victoria Manor Nursing Home in Lower Township from complications related to COVID-19.
“To me she was the most faithful, fun, really witty person. She was quiet, but had a great loyalty to people. People loved being around her,” said Melissa McCullough. “She didn’t require a lot of materialistic things. She really put a lot of faith in God, and when she was having tough times, she would always pray.”
Contact Nicholas Huba :
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.