 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donna Jean Petruzzi Penrose, 73
0 comments

Donna Jean Petruzzi Penrose, 73

Penrose died  Feb. 20 at Victoria Manor Nursing Home in Lower Township from complications related to COVID-19.

“To me she was the most faithful, fun, really witty person. She was quiet, but had a great loyalty to people. People loved being around her,” said Melissa McCullough. “She didn’t require a lot of materialistic things. She really put a lot of faith in God, and when she was having tough times, she would always pray.”

Contact Nicholas Huba :

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Harry James Sear, 65

Faces of the COVID-19 Pandemic

On March 25, the first reported COVID-related death occurred in Cumberland County. Atlantic and Cape May county soon followed on April 2 and 4…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News