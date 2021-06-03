Donna Ashbee, wife of former Flyer Barry Ashbee, dies at 82

Donna Ashbee, 82, of Glen Mills, the widow of former Flyers defenseman Barry Ashbee and a constant for many years at the team's games and annual Flyers Wives Carnival charity event, died suddenly Monday, May 31, at home of what the family said was a cardiac event. The official cause of death is pending.

Mrs. Ashbee was married to Barry Ashbee, a former star defenseman and assistant coach with the Flyers who died of leukemia in 1977. The Barry Ashbee Trophy is awarded each year to the Flyers' best defenseman in voting by local media, and Mrs. Ashbee often personally presented the trophy to the selected player.

"She loved hockey and the Flyers, and the whole family atmosphere around the team," said her daughter, Heather Oehler.

The Flyers alumni association said on Twitter, "Donna was a wonderful person, and will be missed by all."

In 2002, Mrs. Ashbee told The Inquirer that she met her husband when they were high school juniors in their hometown of Weston, Ontario, Canada. They lived in Hershey, Pennsylvania, while Barry played minor-league hockey and moved to the Rose Tree-Media area in Delaware County in 1970 when he joined the Flyers.