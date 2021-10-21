 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DON GUARDIAN
0 comments

DON GUARDIAN

Party: Republican

Age: 68

100721-pac-nws-ld2debate

On October 6 2021, at Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus, The William J. Hughs Center for Public Poicy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsors a debate for District 2 State Assembly candidates — Democrats Assemblyman John Armato and County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick; and Republicans former Atlantic City Mayor Donn nGuardian and Margate attorney Claire Swift. Guardian.

Residence: Atlantic City

Political message: A former mayor of Atlantic City, he said he is running for office again “to ensure the area gets a fair shake from the state.” He favors working to cut state spending and cut taxes to make the state more affordable for businesses and families.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News