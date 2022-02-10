Ocean Casino Resort makes for a great place to spend a romantic night out at, and dinner at Dolce Mare is a no-brainer, as Chef Juliano Cannuscio offers up some of the most inspired dishes in town at this sheik Italian restaurant. The Valentine’s Day menu – which runs Friday to Monday, Feb. 11 to 14 — is no exception, as couples will have the chance to devour such tempting dishes as a creamy polenta with truffled mushrooms, parmigiano-reggiano and chives; grigliata mista with scallops, shrimp, cod, spinach, lemon cous cous and salsa verde; or chicken scallopini with whipped potatoes and Brussels sprouts in a lemon butter sauce. Desserts include tiramisu, ricotta cheesecake with fresh berries or a chocolate hazelnut cake with salted caramel. Dinner is $75 per person with an optional wine pairing for an additional $40. Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com.