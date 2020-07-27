Yes, but just as much of a chance as any other storm that's in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean 7 to 10 days before making its closest approach, wherever that may be.

The 2020 hurricane forecast increases again in July update The July 7 Atlantic Hurricane season update from Colorado State University has another incre…

There have only been 10 tropical storms and hurricanes to make landfall in South Jersey since 1900, but does that include Tropical Storm Fay July 10. That being said, a storm 100-200 miles out can still bring impacts. Hurricane Michael in October 2018, Hurricane Florence in September 2018 and Hurricane Hermine in 2016 are all recent storms that tracked near South Jersey and brought at least high seas, rip currents and coastal flooding. Hurricane Dorian passed well offshore the Jersey Shore, but still bring rain and wind.

New Jersey is generally shielded from the worst of tropical activity from North Carolina. Located to the south of the state, storms may strike the Carolina coast and then bring a weakened version of itself to New Jersey. Furthermore, storms may make landfall on the Gulf Coast and bring remnants to the region, instead of the full impacts. Still, though, heavy rain can occur as the tropical moisture is carried hundreds of miles north.