Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.
The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Superior Court trial, held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, from an operating room. He was dressed in surgical scrubs with a patient undergoing the procedure just out of view; the beeps of medical machinery can be heard in the background.
“Hello, Mr. Green? Hi. Are you available for trial?” asked a courtroom clerk as an officer summoned to appear in trial raised her eyebrows. “It kind of looks like you’re in an operating room right now?”
“I am, sir,” Green replied. “Yes, I’m in an operating room right now. Yes, I’m available for trial. Go right ahead.”
The clerk reminded Green the proceedings were being livestreamed because traffic trials are required by law to be open to the public, and Green said he understood. He appeared to continue working with his head down while waiting for Court Commissioner Gary Link to enter the chamber.
When Link appeared and saw the doctor on the screen, the judge hesitated to proceed with the trial out of concern for the welfare of the patient.
“I have another surgeon right here who’s doing the surgery with me, so I can stand here and allow them to do the surgery also,” Green said.
The judge said he didn’t think it was appropriate to conduct trial under the circumstances.
He told Green he’d rather set a new date for trial “when you’re not actively involved or participating and attending to the needs of a patient.”
Green apologized.
Officer fatally shot outside New Orleans high school game: A police officer working security at a high school basketball game in New Orleans was shot in the chest by a man who was denied entry into the game, authorities said.
The shots were fired Friday evening near the gymnasium at George Washington Carver High School, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters at a news conference.
John Shallerhorn, 35, got into an altercation with a staff member after he tried to enter the game, authorities said. The officer — later identified as Tulane University Police Cpl. Martinus Mitchum — went to intervene, and Shallerhorn shot him, police said.
About 30 vehicles involved in pileup on icy Montana bridge: Dozens of vehicles crashed into each other Saturday on an icy interstate highway bridge over the Yellowstone River outside Billings, Montana, making the span appear like a wrecking yard with mashed cars and trucks.
The pileup involved about 30 vehicles, the Montana Highway Patrol said on Twitter. No fatalities were reported but two people were critically injured, the highway patrol said. It blamed ice on the bridge as a cause for the wreck which closed Interstate 90 for a time.