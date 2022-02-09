 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dock’s Oyster House
Former Senator Chris Brown hosts the Chief Arthur R. Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship Foundation’s Thirtieth Annual Super Bowl Pre-Party from 2 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include a buffet, free mug with $1 beverage refills and door prizes.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

