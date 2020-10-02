Diocese of Camden files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

CAMDEN — Officials at the Diocese of Camden announced that the diocese is filing for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

In a letter posted on the diocese’s website, Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan cited the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as lawsuit payouts related to clergy abuse.

“The effects of the pandemic, which have curtailed our revenue and deeply impacted our parishioners and neighbors, were further compounded by the over $8 million we have paid out this year through the New Jersey Independent Victims Compensation Program to victims of clergy abuse, money which we have had to borrow,” Sullivan said. “Additionally, the recent repeal of the statute of limitations has resulted in over fifty lawsuits being filed against the diocese involving long-ago claims of abuse.”

If the diocese was facing either the effects of the pandemic of the lawsuits, they might have avoided filing, he said, but “the combination of these factors has made that impracticable.”

“The Chapter 11 reorganization is aimed at the maximum fairness and equity possible to address the remaining abuse claims, streamline substantial legal expenses, and avoid the race to the courthouse which would likely cause later claimants to be left without a remedy,” he added.

