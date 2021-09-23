 Skip to main content
Dino’s Seaville Diner
Dessert of Your Choice

31 Route 50 // DinosDiner.com

Dino’s gives your sweet tooth free reign for 50 Bites as it offers up the choice of any dessert. And there are more than 15 options! Our advice? Close your eyes and point – who doesn’t love a surprise?

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

