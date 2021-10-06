EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article is from the October issue of Flavor, the Press of Atlantic City’s magazine showcasing the food and drink scene in South Jersey. To get Flavor delivered to your home click here.

For many, the idea of hiring a personal chef seems decadent.

When you think about having your own chef prepare whatever you desire, when you want it, it's usually followed by the sobering “sure, when I hit the lottery” thought.

But for the chefs who cater to single clients on a regular or infrequent schedule are trying to make it known it's not that big a deal. There are an estimated 25,000 personal chefs in the United States, according to a report by CareerExplorer.com. The profession has even spawned its own Food Network reality show, "Private Chefs of Beverly Hills" (spoiler alert: the show is fueled by high drama in the kitchen).

And the cost? The average cost to hire a personal chef is between $30 to $40 per hour, according to job site Fash.com. That number can go up, of course, depending on the cost of what you'd like served.

First, there are several types of chefs. There's the private chef who is hired to prepare meals for a client on a regular basis. These could be meals the chef prepares in the home every day, or are prepared in his kitchen and left in the client's fridge in packaged form.

Then there's the caterer who is hired to prepare meals for those large special occasions such as weddings and other important events.

And finally we have the personal chef. This is the professional chef who comes to your home once in a while just to make your life a little easier. It may be for a special occasion or it may be just to give you a break. Say you're on vacation, and spending that time in the kitchen is not your idea of using that precious time to your advantage.

“If it's just two families and they're staying down the shore and it's Wednesday night you should hire a personal chef because it's Wednesday night and you're on vacation,” says Chef Charles O'Brien. O'Brien and his wife, Courtney, created Shore Chef just for that reason.

Courtney O'Brien remembers growing up summering in Ocean City, watching her parents build time for grocery shopping and cooking into their vacation while the kids hit the beach and Boardwalk.

“As a kid I remember feeling bad for them because they cook every other day of the year and on vacation they're doing the same thing,” she says. “And we were eating the same food that we ate every other day of the year.”

The O'Briens enlisted the help of a variety of chefs in South Jersey to create a culinary stable of professional chefs to make vacation time, or anytime, a cooking-free experience for their clients. The chefs are dispatched to your home, or wherever you're staying, and bring all the ingredients and know-how to give you a dining experience you would find in a restaurant, but without waiting in line. And they clean up, leaving only leftovers.

“We aim at a no-frills, hassle-free personal chef experience, explains Charles O'Brien. “We're an every day, evening meal, where the parents don't feel like going out and doing the shopping and cooking for their family. We're an alternative to that.”

Chef Sal Giambrone took a more singular approach when he decided to enter the field of professional chefs. Giambrone, who operates the Longport Seaview Condo Cafe, works alone as a private chef for several clients and as a professional chef when requested. And he believes the role of the professional chef goes beyond the kitchen.

“It's not just cooking," says Giambrone. “It's a lot deeper than that.”

He explains that as a professional chef he handpicks the ingredients he'll need to fulfill the client's menu request. That's after he has a discussion with the client to find out what they would like for a memorable dining experience at home and how much they want to pay. Most people have a budget and Giambrone will do the most he can to stay within those parameters.

“Pricing, which is very individual, is determined by all the factors involved, like ingredients, prep time, where the food is prepared, whether the chef will perform or demonstrate in front of guests, whether more staff will be needed, will flatware and serving plates be needed, and clean up,” he explains.

To make that budgetary consideration easier for the client, Shore Chef only offers six different meal options at a fixed price of $59.99 per person ($34.99 for children). They say their most popular dishes are the filet mignon sous vide cooked and reverse seared, a pan-fried Branzino, and a seafood paella with mussels, calamari and jumbo shrimp. All the entrees come with a variety of gourmet sides, such as asparagus charred and roasted with Parmesan-infused olive oil, fingerling potatoes with rosemary and garlic, and a variety of salads, to name a few. You can still order off the menu, O'Brien says, but most people have been content with choosing from their offerings.

“We offer tremendous value to our customers,” says Charles O'Brien. He claims the cost of a family going to a fine restaurant, after drinks and food, will top what Shore Chef charges. And you won't have to wait in line.

O'Brien and Giambrone agree one of the best parts of hiring a professional chef is the experience.

“There's something nice about the chef showing up with all the raw ingredients and preparing everything in your kitchen and you get the smells and the experience,” says O'Brian. “It's part entertainment and part, obviously, a very delicious dinner.”

“It feels luxurious,” adds Courtney O'Brien.

For the chef, that experience also offers some challenges such as walking into a different kitchen with different appliances for each client.

Giambrone says he makes it a point to scout out the kitchen beforehand, or having the owner send photos of the kitchen so he knows what he's walking into when it's time to cook.

“If you're going to be cooking at their house it's very important to know what you're going into,” he says. The chef may be walking into a rarely used, fully stocked state-of-the-art kitchen, or one that's more basic and used ever day.

“I've worked in kitchens the size of a hallway,” he recounts. “That, to me, is what's exciting about it. It's the challenge.”

For Sue Salera, hiring a professional chef was a memorable experience. The White Plains, New York, resident was vacationing at a rental home in Stone Harbor with her family of 17, including children, and hired Shore Chef to prepare a family get-together meal.

“Overall, it was an enjoyable experience,” she said after dinner. “Having a private chef gave us the comfort of being at home yet not having to cook and tend to a meal and relax and enjoy each other being at home.”

She said the most enjoyable aspect was having a restaurant-quality meal and the ability to chat with her family without the noisy restaurant background noise.

“We could get up and move and mingle and none of that happens in a restaurant,” Salera said.

Salera said they also went out to a restaurant during their stay, which was difficult given the size of their party, and the cost was comparable although their professional chef's food was better. It wasn't something their family could afford every day, but it was an experience her family will never forget.

“I would highly recommend the service,” she said. “And the indulgence.”