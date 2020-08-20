Willow Creek Winery

Listen to live music while sitting around the outdoor fire pit at Willow Creek Winery from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Guests can enjoy a summer evening outdoors while sampling local wines and farm-fresh dishes from the menu. There is no cover charge for the event, but reservations are required. Willow Creek Winery is located at 168 Stevens St., West Cape May. For more information, call 609-770-8782 or go to WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

