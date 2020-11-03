 Skip to main content
Digital Voices, Nov. 3, 2020
Digital Voices, Nov. 3, 2020

“So long as people were outdoors and not breathing on each other, risk should be low.”

Isaac Brumer

‘Hamilton police notify residents of positive COVID-19 case after cleanup’

“‘Unrest’ is a laughable euphemism for rioting.”

Eduardo Baston

‘Heightened unrest in Philadelphia

after Black man’s killing’

“This is a great program and this judge is a wonderful man and will be missed in the courts.”

Suzanne Lowe

‘Atlantic judiciary graduates 42 from recovery court, wishes Judge Mark Sandson well in retirement’

“Couldn’t they have just stabbed him in the leg?”

Francis S. Mikulak

‘Store guard in Chicago stabbed 27 times after asking women to wear masks’

“I have seen many violent criminals doing real harm to people get far less time.”

Joseph Macmillian

‘Mays Landing man sentenced to 16 years in state prison on weapons charges’

“It has been reported earlier but mainly in Pennsylvania.”

Melanie Dawn

‘Police search for missing Pa. teen

last seen in summer in Atlantic City’

“Your beaches are full of green heads anyways. Not worth the increase.”

Glendaly Mercado

‘Brigantine Council proposes increased beach tag fees for 2021 beach season’

“God is punishing California for its wicked ways. The rest of the country should take notice.”

Nate Logan

‘Wind-whipped wildfires

scorch California again’

“They’re dropping the trendy flavors that stop selling once everyone has tried it ‘just to see.’”

Karla Renae

‘Coke is canceling 200 drink brands’

“Every officer needs one now, for their own protection.”

Desiree Williams

‘Most South Jersey police using body cameras, but effectiveness is mixed’

