“There is a lot of money being spent to encourage early voting. The debates are part of the process to be be an educated voter. I hope no one votes until after the debates.”
Audrey Palumbo
Via PressofAC.com
‘Gov. Murphy announces
voter education program’
“Does not matter, boycott the NFL.”
Franco Disilvio
Via Facebook
‘Doug Pederson puzzled
by Carson Wentz’s apparent regression’
“An app for everything. Next app will tell you how you are supposed to feel. Ugh.”
Jane Laielli
Via Facebook
‘Quitting smoking apps that help you acknowledge your triggers work better, study shows’
“What a great time to be a political junkie.”
Peter Haberstroh
Via Facebook
‘2020 Watch: Is this suddenly
a new election?’
“OMG how about you complete one of your great ideas before you start thinking of others. This guy is all talk and no action.”
Michele Eremus Sabott
Via Facebook
‘Showboat Atlantic City owner wants
to build beach bar to complement
indoor water park concept’
“There are many beautiful people in this world. Open our eyes to see them.”
Teri Straus-Macri
Via Facebook
‘After a farmer suffered a heart attack,
his neighbors stepped up to harvest
his crops on N.D. farm’
“Atlantic City casinos are a pleasure to visit without the noxious stench of tobacco. Put people’s health before profits and keep the smoking ban.”
Elaine Rose
Via PressofAC.com
‘Smoking is currently banned in Atlantic City casinos. Will it ever return?’
“They show better teamwork locking arms in protest than on the field.”
Michael Roque
Via Facebook
‘GALLERY: Eagles fall to 0-2
after blowout loss to Rams’
