“Once again, nothing positive. Only negative news about COVID. Liberal mainstream media narrative.”

Mike Maddox

Via PressofAC.com

‘Experts worry as US virus restrictions ease; Pelosi says House will stay until relief deal made’

“Just claim racism and discrimination. That works for everything else these days.”

Nate Logan

Via Facebook

‘How to build credit, master online banking, and more answers to your money questions’

“Denying the Holocaust is a specific action of white supremacists, that isn’t based on any kind of fact, it’s just to anger people.”

Brian C. Biscieglia

Via Facebook

“If we are ignorant of history, we are doomed to repeat it.”

Ari Solomon

Via Facebook

‘Study: Young US adults’ lack of Holocaust knowledge ‘shocking’’

“I love him, but who wants to read 768 pages about one person. No one in the world is that important, except for God.”

Valeria Marcus

Via Facebook

‘First volume of Barack Obama’s memoir coming Nov. 17’

“That is some seriously brilliant marketing on Hershey’s part.

Kathleen Gorman Lombardi

Via Facebook

‘Hershey’s new website maps out how to trick-or-treat safely across the United States’

“Rest in peace American hero and thank you for your service to our country.”

Pat Hope Burns

Via Facebook

‘Northfield woman remembered as EMT, firefighter, 9/11 responder, mother and advocate’

“Does this include hazard pay for front line workers who risked their lives as well (as) their family members by working every day through this pandemic?”

Kent Whitted

Via Facebook

‘New Jersey gets another $75 million in CARES Act funding’

Tags

Load comments