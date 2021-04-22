Digital Voices for April 24, 2021

“This is fantastic for our vets. These men and women are assets to our community and deserve every opportunity.”
Adam Carney
Via PressofAC.com
“Casino job fair looks to employ 1,800 veterans”
“If there’s mold in the schools and not safe for children ... how is it safe for employees like security guards and nurses to be in the building?”
Jimmy Spencer
via PressofAC.com
“Pleasantville schools to stay all-virtual as district undergoes mold remediation, HVAC repairs”
“The drug busts make news but when are you going to get to the real issue. The need for mental health.”
Linda Rivera
via PressofAC.com
“30 people arrested in Atlantic County drug ring”
“OMG but you can stand in line at the grocery stores and retailers. Isn’t a parade outside? Seriously stupid.”
Sandra Strayline Gottenberg
via Facebook
“Seems like anything to do with our independence is being taken away.”
Dana Yarussi
via Facebook
“Galloway Township’s July 4 parade canceled this year”
“Finally, they got it right! Will they have Dig Dug?”
Joe Borsello
via Facebook
“They better get creative about it because arcades are just about a thing of the past. This seems like a idea that’s going to end up being way too late.”
William James
Via Facebook
“New Jersey’s largest arcade planned for Showboat”
“Because of the incompetence of the current Mayor Gillian this will now cost the taxpayers! It’s time to clean house in Ocean City.”
Mark Gawel
via Facebook
“Ocean City looks to hire contractor to run Beach Patrol while probe into sexual assault allegations continues”