Plane crashes at Cape airport:A small plane crashed off the runway at the Cape May County Airport on Thursday evening during takeoff.

The single-engine plane, a Piper PA-28, was carrying three people when it crashed at the airfield about 7:15 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Police Capt. Donald Vanaman on Friday said no injuries were reported, adding the three occupants declined medical assistance. The plane suffered minor damage, Vanaman said.

The plane is registered to John Smith, of the township's Cold Spring section.

Ventnor police deliver baby:Two Ventnor police officers delivered a baby boy after his mother went into labor inside her home.

Police were called to the home at 3:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of a woman in labor. Officers reached the home to find the woman, 34, in "active labor," police said.

Officer Blake Ballin and Sgt. Marco Franco Jr. helped deliver the infant, police said. Both the mother and child were transported to a nearby hospital by city firefighters.

Woman charged in hit-run:A Bridgeton woman turned herself in to police after a hit-and-run crash that injured a 10-year-old girl crossing a street earlier this week.

Sierra A. Thomas, 28, of Birch Street, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious bodily injury and endangering an injured victim. She was released on a summons pending court, police said in a news release.

Thomas is due in Cumberland County Superior Court on June 15, Administrative Office of the Courts spokesperson MaryAnn Spoto said Friday.

Thomas was arrested Thursday, one day after she allegedly hit a girl crossing East Broad Street near a Wawa and left the scene before police arrived.

Hamilton man sentenced for assault, shotgun:A Hamilton Township man was sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting a man and having a sawedoff shotgun, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Joseph Ferante, 36, pleaded guilty in March to aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun. He was arrested after a domestic dispute Sept. 9, 2021.

Officers visited a Hamilton home, learning Ferante had assaulted an unidentified man there before leaving. Police searching the house found Ferante's weapon.

3 charged with animal cruelty:Three Egg Harbor Township residents were charged in the death of one dog and acts of cruelty to another, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Derek Hardy, 58, Lassale Hardy, 56, and Shak Balayet, 51, were each charged with two counts of third-degree animal cruelty and multiple counts of disorderly persons animal cruelty.

On Wednesday, EHT police responded to Wilburforce Avenue for a report of two abandoned dogs. Both dogs were discovered tied to a tree in a wooded area. One of the dogs was already dead, and the other was found to be emaciated and in need of immediate medical attention, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

An investigation determined the dogs had been abandoned there for at least a week prior to their discovery.

New Jersey slightly favors ditching offshore wind work, poll finds:State residents narrowly oppose continuing offshore wind development amid concerns over marine mammal deaths, a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University found.

According to the poll, 39% of New Jerseyans believe developing clean-energy infrastructure off the coast should stop, compared with 35% who support its continuation.

Animal advocates and Republican lawmakers have, for about five months, called for a moratorium on work to develop multiple wind farms off the coast.

Atlantic City awarded 2 food security grants:The city has been awarded two Food Security Planning Grants by the state Economic Development Authority.

A $125,000 grant will defer costs associated with planning and developing the Midtown Co-op Market, to be located at 7 South Carolina Ave. Leading the effort of that market will be the Mays Landing-based Ideal Institute of Technology.

An $89,000 grant will help plan the development of a food pantry at the Ginsberg Bakery site at 300 N. Tennessee Ave. Mighty Writers, a nonprofit active in the Westside neighborhood, will lead that effort.