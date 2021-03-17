 Skip to main content
Diante Miles
022421_spt_wildwood

On Feb. 23 2021, at the Wildwood High School, the Warriors host Gloucester Catholic boys basketball. WHS #23 Diante Miles tries for three points.

Wildwood

6-2 Sr. G

Miles led the Warriors to the Tri-County Conference title. He averaged 21.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and three steals. Miles finished his career with 1,057 points.

