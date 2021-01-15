 Skip to main content
Diante Miles
Wildwood Tech Basketball

Wildwoo’s Diante Miles (23) drives upcoourt. Wildwood hosted Cape May Tech in a Group 1 boys basdketball game, Monday March 2, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Wildwood

6-1 senior guard

Miles averaged 19.7 points and scored a season-high 39 against Clayton and had 36 in a playoff win over Woodstown.

Breaking News