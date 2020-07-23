Four men charged in a Monday stabbing that left three injured on the casino floor of Tropicana Atlantic City are scheduled to appear for detention hearings this week. State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said Wednesday there was no new information about the incident, but one of the men stabbed is still in serious condition after sustaining life-threatening injuries.
Atlantic City got one step closer to having a permanent law permitting open containers in the Tourism District after unanimous approval by the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism and Historic Preservation Committee. The legislation now goes to the full Senate.
Musicians' ability to make money this summer has been limited by Gov. Phil Murphy's cancellation of large public gatherings and indoor dining. Some restaurants have not reopened, and those that have are making less money, which sometimes means no funds available to host live music.
The high school graduation season has wrapped up. Some schools opted for drive-thru only graduations, while others did socially distanced ceremonies. Here is a look back in photos at this year's graduation season.
Egg Harbor City Council voted last week to create the position of public safety director and to hire Mark Emmer to serve in that role, one in which he previously served from 2002 to 2008. The position is part time. Emmer was scheduled to start the following day, and the agreement will run through the end of the year.
