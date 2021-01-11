Despite shortened camp, Flyers defenseman Erik Gustafsson feeling comfortable with his new team

The familiarity with Hagg has helped, Gustafsson said.

“I can speak English, but it’s always easier to speak Swedish,” he said. “He’s been here for a long time, so he knows all the plays we are going to make or calls. He’s been helping me out a lot. He’s a good player. It’s fun to play with him, too. He’s tough. So far, it’s great.”

It is likely Gustafsson will have Hagg as his partner early in the season, but he can play on any defensive pairing. In one scrimmage last week, he was with Ivan Provorov on the No. 1 defensive unit.

Gustafsson spent four seasons with the Blackhawks — at times, he was paired with Duncan Keith, a two-time Norris Trophy winner as the league’s best defenseman — before being traded to Calgary for a third-round draft pick at last year’s trade deadline. In 2018-19, he had a breakout year with Chicago (17 goals, 60 points) before struggling last season at both ends and managing just six goals and 29 points.

Now he’s trying to rebound, and he likes the fact he has the freedom to join the offense.