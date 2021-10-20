Deslea Regional (7-0) at Mainland Regional (4-3), 6 p.m. Friday

Two high school football teams that favor the run will meet when Mainland Regional hosts Delsea Regional at 6 p.m. Friday.

Delsea (7-0) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Mainland Regional (4-3) has won two straight. The teams enter the game tied for the West Jersey Football League Royal Division. Delsea can clinch the division title with the win.

Delsea is a traditional power known for its running game. Crusaders quarterback Zach Maxwell has thrown just 25 passes this season.

Meanwhile, Delsea runs for an average of 371.1 yards per game. Senior running back Jaden Stewart (775 yards) and junior Luke Maxwell (716 rushing yards) lead the way.

Mainland also doesn’t put the ball in the air much. The Mustangs rely on running back Ja’Briel Mace (739 rushing yards) and quarterback Marlon Leslie, who has rushed for 668 yards and thrown just 57 passes.

This is a pivotal weekend for South Jersey teams. There are only two weeks left before the playoff fields are set. Several WJFL divisions will be decided this weekend.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.