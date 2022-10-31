 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DeShields honored for decades-long police work

ACPO

“The Hazard family was a big family and their parents are murdered and I could see how painful it was for all of them,” Atlantic County Chief of County Investigators Bruce DeShields said. “I kept telling the Hazard family to trust the system, to trust us and let us do our job to get justice.”

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Current and former police officers, casino executives and others gathered in the city last Friday to honor the career of Chief of County Detectives Bruce DeShields.

DeShields is currently employed by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, a tenure that is part of a nearly 41-year law enforcement career.

DeShields was recognized for his work during The Atlantic City Police Foundation’s Annual Atlantic City Hero Luncheon. The event's proceeds will go toward the Atlantic City Police Department, helping them to purchase police gear such as bulletproof vests, fitness equipment, bicycles and other items, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release on Monday.

DeShields has served in liaison roles to the NJ Attorney General’s Office NARCAN Program, the state Attorney General’s Prescription Fraud Commanders Investigation Program, the State Narcotics Commanders Association, South Jersey Narcotics Association and the United States Marshall’s Service Fugitive Task Force, the Prosecutor's Office said.

DeShields received a has a bachelor's from Stockton University and a master's from the University of Phoenix. 

