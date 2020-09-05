Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson looks on during an NFL football practice, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool)

A deep threat at wide receiver, Jackson will turn 34 on Dec. 1. He played in just three games because of injuries last season. He also found himself mired in an offseason controversy when he posted anti-Semitic statements on social media, including quotes erroneously attributed to Adolf Hitler.

“I thought the social media posts were disgusting and appalling,” Eagles owner Jeff Lurie said. “I've known DeSean for a long time. Obviously, we all have. He has, I think, really understood the ramifications of that appalling post. So far, everything that we've asked him to do to both educate himself and to learn and take action, he's done completely. So, I would hope that would continue.”

