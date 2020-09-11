DeSEAN JACKSON
The wide receiver caught eight passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in last year’s 32-27 season opener win over Washington.
But that was just one of three games Jackson played last season because of injuries. Jackson is now 33. Can the speedy veteran stay healthy and still perform at a high level?
“The one game I did play in last year, I think whoever was watching that game knows what DeSean Jackson can still do,” he said. “The naysayers, the doubters, the non-believers, I live for that, man. My whole career, I’ve always been against the odds, so I look forward to this year.”
