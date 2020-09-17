DeSEAN JACKSON
The veteran wide receiver played just 54 percent of the offensive snaps last Sunday, finishing with two catches for 46 yards. He was also rested and did not participate in Wednesday's practice. How much will he see the field Sunday?
"Obviously he's a big part of the offense, but at the same time, we want to make sure that he's a guy that's healthy and fresh for us down the long haul here," Pederson said at his press conference. "I think each week, I would anticipate his rep count to increase as we go, and we're going to be smart with him but we also know that he's an explosive receiver for us and we want to get him on the field as much as possible moving forward."
