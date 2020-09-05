Philadelphia Eagles 2020 Football Headshots

This is a photo of Derek Barnett of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (AP Photo)

Derek Barnett

The defensive end had 6.5 sacks in 14 games in his third year in the NFL last season. The Eagles need a consistent pass rush to win. This is crucial season for Barnett as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Barnett struggled with ankle sprain in training camp.

