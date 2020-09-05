Derek Barnett
The defensive end had 6.5 sacks in 14 games in his third year in the NFL last season. The Eagles need a consistent pass rush to win. This is crucial season for Barnett as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Barnett struggled with ankle sprain in training camp.
