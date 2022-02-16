Deptford 78, Wildwood 54

Josh Eli led Deptford with 21 is the first-round Tri-County Conference Tournament A Bracket game. Junior Hans led Wildwood with 13.
Wildwood 4 18 17 15 – 54
Deptford 26 19 22 11 – 78
WW-Lilo 4, Hans 13, D. Troiano 9, E. Troiano 7, Vallese 4, R. Troiano 2, Fusick 11, Buscham 4
DEP-Jones 2, Febus 2, Cooper 1, Frazier 6, Bramblett 10, Ch. Cooper 6, Long 10, Scruggs 20, Eli 21
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
