Deptford 78, Wildwood 54

Josh Eli led Deptford with 21 is the first-round Tri-County Conference Tournament A Bracket game. Junior Hans led Wildwood with 13.

Wildwood 4 18 17 15 – 54

Deptford 26 19 22 11 – 78

WW-Lilo 4, Hans 13, D. Troiano 9, E. Troiano 7, Vallese 4, R. Troiano 2, Fusick 11, Buscham 4

DEP-Jones 2, Febus 2, Cooper 1, Frazier 6, Bramblett 10, Ch. Cooper 6, Long 10, Scruggs 20, Eli 21

