DePaul Catholic (2-2) at Ocean City (6-0)
On Nov.13 2020, In Ocean City, Ocean City High School football hosts St.Joes.

Camden (4-1) at Ocean City (6-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Ocean City, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, will test itself against a North Jersey non-public power. The Ocean City defense has given up 37 points and scored 26 points. Seniors linebackers Jake Inserra and Brad Jamison lead the Ocean City defense. Defensive back Jake Schneider has returned three interceptions for TDs. DePaul is a North Jersey non-public power. Those teams are not only among the best in the state but often among the best in the country. DePaul has not played since 34-10 Oct. 23 loss to Bergen Catholic. DePaul Catholic was scheduled to play at Don Bosco Prep on Friday but that game was cancelled because of COVID-19. DePaul features quarterback Andrew Butler, who has thrown for 1,046 yards and seven TDs.

