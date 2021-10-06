 Skip to main content
Denny Brady
Denny Brady

Los Angeles Angels 2021 Baseball

Major-league team: Los Angeles Angels

Years: Four

2021 stats: Five games, 0-1, 7.04 ERA, 15 1/3 innings, 23 strikeouts with double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Career stats: 48 games, 4-16, 4.39, 160 innings, 180 strikeouts.

High school: Buena Regional

Just the facts: Brady was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 draft (205th overall).

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

