Denny Brady

Major-league team: Los Angeles Angels
Years: Four
2021 stats: Five games, 0-1, 7.04 ERA, 15 1/3 innings, 23 strikeouts with double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas.
Career stats: 48 games, 4-16, 4.39, 160 innings, 180 strikeouts.
High school: Buena Regional
Just the facts: Brady was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 draft (205th overall).
