The Dennis Township Committee will hold a public hearing and vote on adoption of an ordinance to ban marijuana smoking in public places.
The ordinance will be heard during a public hearing 5:30 p.m. May 25 at the Municipal Building at 571 Petersburg Rd., Dennisville.
