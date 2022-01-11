Delvecchio reaches milestone

Dylan Delvecchio scored his 1,000th career point as the Cape May Tech High School boys basketball team beat Buena Regional 46-37 Tuesday night.
Delvecchio entered the game needing 15 points to reach the milestone. He now has 1,002 career points.
Buena Regional 2 9 13 13 – 37
Cape May Tech 9 14 11 12 – 46
BR-Gonzalez 12, Carabello 10, Garrison 7
CMT-Delvecchio 17, Bean 14, Czarnecki 5, Hutchinson 5
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
