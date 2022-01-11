 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delvecchio reaches milestone
Dylan Delvecchio scored his 1,000th career point as the Cape May Tech High School boys basketball team beat Buena Regional 46-37 Tuesday night.

Delvecchio entered the game needing 15 points to reach the milestone. He now has 1,002 career points.

Buena Regional 2 9 13 13 – 37

Cape May Tech 9 14 11 12 – 46

BR-Gonzalez 12, Carabello 10, Garrison 7

CMT-Delvecchio 17, Bean 14, Czarnecki 5, Hutchinson 5

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
