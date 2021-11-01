DELTONA DISCOUT TIRE

Since opening its doors in 1982, Deltona Discount Tire in Egg Harbor Township has provided the South Jersey community with its knowledge and expertise for almost 40 years. For this reason, the center for tires and automotive services has won Best of The Press for Best Tire Store.

The store has been run by Carter Hanin — the son of Si Hanin, who opened the shop — for the past 15 years. Carter Hanin originally began as a full-time employee in 1994, and has been working alongside his father to “make this store as good as we can,” Hanin says.

“I’m happy to hear that we won this year because I feel like we all take pride in our work and it's nice to be acknowledged for it,” Hanin says.

In a world where anything can be bought online and shipped right to your door, Deltona Discount Tire rises above the challenges many retailers face.

“You can buy tires online, but what we give is our knowledge and expertise on the product that we sell, and when there’s a problem they can come to us and get it taken care of,” Hanin says.

In addition to helping you find the best winter tires for your vehicle, Deltona Discount Tire also has mechanics on site who perform automotive services such as alignments and repairs.