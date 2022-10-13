Delsea Regional (6-0) at Hammonton (6-1)

6 p.m. Friday
Both teams favor the run. Delsea beat Hammonton 31-7 last season. Hammonton features sophomore running back Kenny Smith, who has rushed for 767 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior defensive Kye Pressley has 11 sacks. Delsea has scored at least 35 points in five of their six wins. They have allowed a TD or less in four of those victories.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today