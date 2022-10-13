 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delsea Regional (6-0) at Hammonton (6-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Both teams favor the run. Delsea beat Hammonton 31-7 last season. Hammonton features sophomore running back Kenny Smith, who has rushed for 767 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior defensive Kye Pressley has 11 sacks. Delsea has scored at least 35 points in five of their six wins. They have allowed a TD or less in four of those victories.

