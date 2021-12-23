 Skip to main content
Delsea Regional 35, Millville 28
Delsea Regional 35, Millville 28

Delsea, which improved to 2-0, scored the last eight points of the game. Tori Kanuck led the Crusaders with 15. Aaniyah Street scored 10 for Millville.

Millville 9 6 3 10 – 28

Delsea 6 11 6 12 – 35

MV-Edwards 2, Street 10, Williams 2, Wilson 8, Doss 6

D-Kanuk 15, Sieminski 6, Afflerbach 2, McCoy 5, Dennis 3, Ambrose 4

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
