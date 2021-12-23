Delsea Regional 35, Millville 28

Delsea, which improved to 2-0, scored the last eight points of the game. Tori Kanuck led the Crusaders with 15. Aaniyah Street scored 10 for Millville.
Millville 9 6 3 10 – 28
Delsea 6 11 6 12 – 35
MV-Edwards 2, Street 10, Williams 2, Wilson 8, Doss 6
D-Kanuk 15, Sieminski 6, Afflerbach 2, McCoy 5, Dennis 3, Ambrose 4
