A 4-year-old girl died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Saturday morning, according to police.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — An Ocean City police sergeant was indicted Tuesday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville, Acting Atlantic Count…
A West Wildwood police officer faces charges, including burglary, making terroristic threats and simple assault after he was arrested Nov. 14,…
LINWOOD — Calls for a traffic light to allow pedestrians to safely cross New Road are being renewed after a Mainland High School student was s…
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
ABSECON — CVS Pharmacy’s location at 601 White Horse Pike closed Wednesday.
ATLANTIC CITY — A young Galloway Township motel owner and a Philadelphia developer hope to renovate a 1929 hotel that’s on the National Regist…
PLEASANTVILLE — The home opener of the new Atlantic City Seagulls on Saturday at the Pleasantville Recreation Center might be talked about for…
ATLANTIC CITY — City and state officials Thursday morning hailed the groundbreaking for the new ShopRite on Baltic Avenue as the start to endi…
