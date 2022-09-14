Delsea Regional (2-0) at Ocean City (2-1)

6 p.m. Friday
Delsea is ranked No. 1 in The Elite 11. Ocean City is ranked No. 10. Delsea running back Jared Schoppe ran for three TDs in last week’s 35-21 win over Winslow Township. Ocean City quarterback Riley Gunnels has thrown for 535 yards and three TDs. Wide receiver Jack Hoag has 12 catches for 201 yards and three TDs.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today