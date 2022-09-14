 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delsea Regional (2-0) at Ocean City (2-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Delsea is ranked No. 1 in The Elite 11. Ocean City is ranked No. 10. Delsea running back Jared Schoppe ran for three TDs in last week’s 35-21 win over Winslow Township. Ocean City quarterback Riley Gunnels has thrown for 535 yards and three TDs. Wide receiver Jack Hoag has 12 catches for 201 yards and three TDs.

 

