 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delsea Regional (2-0) at Oakcrest (2-1)
0 comments

Delsea Regional (2-0) at Oakcrest (2-1)

Delsea Regional (2-0) at Oakcrest (2-1)

6 p.m. Friday

Delsea is ranked No. 6 in the Elite 11. Luke Maxwell (176 rushing yards) and Jaedyn Stewart (149 rushing yards) spark a potent Delsea ground game. Oakcrest quarterback Aaron Bullock has thrown for 452 yards and five TDs.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News