Delbarton (7) vs. St. Augustine Prep (2)

Delbarton update: Delbarton (5-5) beat 10th-seeded Camden Catholic 42-14 in last week’s first round. Green Wave quarterback Robert Russo has thrown for 1,551 yards and 14 TDs. Aidan Papantonis leads the team in rushing with 870 yards. Defensive end Patrick Caughey has made 51 tackles eight for losses. Junior defensive end Matt Gemma has 54 tackles. If Delbarton played in South Jersey, it would be considered a top-10 team.

St. Augustine update: The Hermits (8-1) are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 and received a first-round bye. St. Augustine is trying to advance to the state semifinals for the second straight playoff season. Hermits running back Kanye Udoh has rushed for 1,285 yards. Wide receiver/defensive back Nasir Hill has caught four TD passes and returned an interception for a score. Army-recruit Brady Small and Northwestern-recruit Denis Jaquez lead the defensive line. Trey Mcleer has thrown 11 TD passes at quarterback and also excelled in the secondary.