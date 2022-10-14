Del Gozzo kicks winning FG for St. Joe: High school football roundup

The St. Joseph Academy football team scored 17 points in the final five minutes to beat Lenape 29-28 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game Friday.

St. Joseph, No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 5-1. No. 9 Lenape fell to 4-3.

Trevin Del Gozzo kicked the game-winning 34-yard field goal in the final seconds.

The game was 14-13 going into the fourth quarter. Michael LeMay scored off of a 48 yard punt return to make it 21-13. Ethan Craig then blocked a punt for the Indians with 6 minutes, 27 seconds left in the game.

The Wildcats rallied and scored three times in the final 5:43.

Haddon Township 12, Wildwood 6: The Hawks (6-1) went into the locker room with a 6-0 lead at halftime. The Warriors (2-5) got on the board after QB Junior Hans threw a 70-yard pass to Anthony Freeman to tie the game.

The game was still tied as it entered the late stages of the fourth quarter. With 2:38 left, Josh Dockery intercepted a Warriors pass and brought it 69 yards into the end zone to give the Hawks a 12-6 lead. The Warriors then turned the ball over on downs on the Hawks’ 49-yard line, which sealed the victory for the Hawks.

No. 1 Delsea Reg. 28, No. 6 Hammonton 3: Drew Fields got the Blue Devils (6-2) on the board first after connecting on a 37-yard field goal with 3:19 left in the first quarter. The Crusaders (7-0) found the end zone twice in the second to go into the locker room with a 14-3 lead.

The Crusaders kept the momentum up in the third quarter thanks to rushing touchdowns from Jared Schope and Wayne Adair.

Millville 41, Ocean City 7: Naeem Sharp led the way for the Thunderbolts (5-2) with two rushing touchdowns. Thomas Smith scored on a 1-yard run. Smith then scored once again in the first when he brought an interception in for a touchdown to give the Thunderbolts a 21-0 lead. The Thunderbolts led 35-0 at halftime. The Raiders (2-5) scored late in the fourth quarter.

Middle Twp. 41, Bridgeton 6: A touchdown from Remi Rodriguez and a field goal from Jerome Licata gave the Panthers (5-2) a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Brian Jauzaitis caught a 26-yard pass from QB Mark Oliver, and Adrian Laboy brought back a 40-yard interception to propel the Panthers to a 24-0 lead early in the second. Gary Harper III put the Bulldogs (0-7) on the board first with 4:56 left in the half with a rushing TD.

Southern Reg. 16, Howell 7: Andy Falletta threw two touchdowns to Max DiPietro to pace the Rams (4-3). The Rebels (3-4) managed to tie the game in the second quarter, but Southern retook the lead on a safety and held on to win.

No. 4 Mainland Reg. 41, Clearview Reg. 7: Cohen Cook caught two touchdown passes for a combined 70 yards for the Mustangs (6-1). Stephen Ordille added two touchdowns, and Jabriel Mace had a rushing TD. Tyler Dell scored on a 26-yard run for the Pioneers (1-6).