Republicans Dominick Patitucci and John A. Wolbert and Democrat John J. Stanzione Sr. are running for two seats on Township Committee.
Micole C. Sparacio is running unopposed for an unexpired term on Township Committee.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Digital Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today