December Flavor Editor's Note

December means shorter days and longer nights, conditions that encourage many of us to get comfy and wind down our days at sunset.

Still there are others, diehards, who look forward only to the return of spring.

Here at Flavor, we've learned you can't change the seasons, but you can stay busy through them. So that's what we do.

Fortunately, another prominent aspect of December are the holidays.

So in the spirit of keeping ourselves occupied and ready for family and friends, we went looking for some new twists on holiday dishes.

This month’s cover story of Flavor is an example of that. The cover on world holiday cuisines pays homage to a robust international food scene that can be found right here in South Jersey. What better way to make the time fly than to go exploring and broadening your interests — and your recipe book?

Even better still is that the recipes have arrived early in your home, giving you ample time to sample a new ingredient or explore a different cultural celebration.

Our accompanying features also explore some new places and names.

This month's In the Kitchen With .. highlights the journey that brought Gino Iovino from his home city of Naples, Italy, to Philadelphia and eventually, Atlantic City, where he founded Girasole. The resort landmark, which celebrated an anniversary this year, has a history of fine dining.

Another landmark is on display in our Sweet Tooth and is a case of a gamble that paid off for all involved. Laura’s Fudge’s originally debuted in 1926 as a game wheel that paid off in homemade fudge. The gimmick was so popular, that a store opened. Now, husband and wife Dave and Lori Roach have owned the latest iteration of Laura's for the last 50 years.

You'll find other recipes, features and ideas for foods, including my new favorite superfood — kale.

So, while you’re planning your Christmas and New Year dinner menus, or entertaining through the holidays, we hope you'll find something to your liking.

Enjoy the season — and your food.