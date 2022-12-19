 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
December cover: Holiday dishes around the world

As planning begins for holiday dinner menus, break out of the usual rut of turkey or ham and add some new flavors to your family's traditions. Gain inspiration from taking a glimpse at how America's diverse cultures celebrate the season, courtesy of local chefs. 

Indian: Laal Maas 

This lamb dish, a traditional recipe from India, is the perfect color for the Christmas season — red.

“What makes Laal Maas a dish of festivity is the unique flavor and color — Laal means red," says Syed Abbas, former owner of Nizam's in Egg Harbor Township. "Indian cuisine loves to bring vibrant color to the dining table. As Christmas is a festivity where red is a dominant color of outfits and dining room, this dish actually brings the theme together. The uniqueness and recipe is very distinct to these occasions.”

Mexican: Pozole

Pozole, a soup or stew, is a popular choice during Christmastime for Mexican families. The dish has a long history in Mexico, and continues to be enjoyed by American families around the holidays.

"During the holidays it's very traditional to serve some pozole during the cold seasons," Anabel Juarez says. Her mother owns Milly's, a Mexican restaurant in Vineland that serves up a variety of Hispanic dishes.

"This dish is said to have had a ritual significance for the indigenous people of Mexico as an offering to their gods," Juarez says. "This authentic Mexican soup can be made in three ways, having either a red, green or white broth. The soup can be made with either chicken or pork and is cooked with hominy corn...I enjoy the variety of flavors that come with the way the soup is made."

Greek: Kontosouvli

According to Roula Psounos, who co-owns Athenian Garden in Galloway Township along with her husband Nick, Greek history is filled with holiday traditions — most of which involve food.

“Christmastime growing up in Greece was magical. Of course, when you're a child everything is amazingly divine," Psounos recalls fondly.

A popular dish served during the holidays was kontosouvli.

"Christmas Day everyone went to church. After, the family gathered to eat all together. In our region we roasted pork (called kontosouvli)," Psounos says.

The marinated pork was skewed and roasted on an open fire.

"Side dishes included savory pies, like pumpkin and leek pie, or cheese pie," she continues, adding roasted potatoes and shredded cabbage salad as additional sides.

Irish: Corned Beef and Cabbage

This popular Irish-American dish isn't limited to just St. Patrick's Day. Corned beef and cabbage is truly an American tradition, created after Irish immigrants moved to the United States and began incorporating more beef into their diets.

But why is it consumed on New Year's?

According to Chef William Urbaczewski, executive chef at O’Donnell’s Pour House in Sea Isle City, the dish is seen as yet another sign of luck to the Irish.

"This dish is traditionally served on New Year's for promise of good fortune in the New Year," the chef explains.

Urbaczewski's recipe for his restaurant's corned beef and cabbage is topped with a whole grain mustard sauce, which can be served over roasted garlic mashed potatoes.

Italian: Sicilian Tartare for the Feast of the Seven Fishes

A classic holiday dish enjoyed by Italian families in America is the Seven Fishes, a seafood lover's dream. 

Lee Sanchez, owner and chef at Cuzzie’s Pizzeria & Kitchen in Atlantic City, has fond memories of enjoying the feast with his Italian family.

"In Italian-American culture, many families celebrate the feast of seven fishes on Christmas Eve," he says. "The food served varies from family to family. My mother’s family is Italian and lived in the North Ward of Newark, where she was born. Our feast is one focused around our family in the kitchen together. My mother as the matriarch is the driving force, she has passed down the tradition and you'll find her influences all over the menu at Cuzzie’s."

"A crudo is a typical dish served in our family and one we change up often," he continues. "It simple, fun and fresh. My favorite is this Sicilian version of tartare we picked up while traveling Italy a few years back."

Swedish: Tea ring

Add a touch of sweet and festive colors to your holiday meal with this traditional Swedish tea ring dessert. The treat is said to have originated as part of a grand Swedish Christmas feast. It is often served on Christmas morning, but could just as easily be sweet dessert option to cap off the meal. Shaped like a wreath, it resembles a cinnamon roll, topped with white icing and red and green cherries. The vibrant colors make it a festive addition to the holiday table.

While it's not a quick recipe, the time spent making this treat is well worth it.

Jewish: Sufganiyots

During Hanukkah, Jewish families enjoy eating these tasty doughnuts filled with jelly. The oil-fried dessert reflects the story of Hannukah, when the Maccabees miraculously never ran out of oil for eight days. While they can be more difficult for the amateur chef to make, these desserts promise a sweet addition to your family's holiday meal.

According to Emelyn Rude, a food historian, the word for treat has North African roots. "Sufan" is a Greek word meaning spongy or fried, and sfenj is an Arabic word for a smaller, deep-fried doughnut.

While the first known recipe for a jelly doughnut was in a 1532 German cookbook, according to historian Gil Marks, the popularly of the treat spread across Europe. Jewish people in Austria, Germany and Poland changed the recipe, replacing lard with oils. It soon became a Hanukkah favorite.

British: Wassail drink

This warm drink doesn't have to stay in Christmas song obscurity forever. Historically, people drink it during the English Yule tradition of going door-to-door for charitable giving. "Here we come a-wassailing..." was traditionally a toast to good health, but now the drink can be added to any holiday menu to add some spice and warmth. The hot beverage includes cider and spices.

Laal Maas

Makes: 3 to 4 servings

Ingredients

4 tablespoons mustard oil preferred, but we use canola oil

8 ounces of onion

4 to 5 pieces of black cardamom

3 to 4 pieces green cardamom

4 to 6 pieces of whole clove 

8 to 10 pieces of black pepper

2 bay leaves

1 to 2 strings mace

2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste

2.5 pounds of lamb shank cut it into halves or small shanks

2 tablespoons coriander powder

1 tablespoons cumin powder

Mathania whole red chillies (soak in cold water for 1 hour or until soft)

8 oz of yogurt

1/2 teaspoon black salt

2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

1 teaspoon of Kashmiri chilli powder

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper powder

Directions

In a large size pan, slice onions and sauté in the oil on low-medium heat. Add whole spices of cardamoms black and green, bay leaves, mace and 2 to 4 pieces of clove.

Sauté all ingredients until onions turn golden brown.

Once the onions start to change color, add ginger garlic paste along with chunks of meat. Sauté well until the meat starts turning color.

Add coriander, cumin, Kashmiri chilli, and black pepper powders. Lower the heat and sauté slowly, until the rawness of the spice is gone.

Place the soaked chillies in a blender and make a smooth paste.

Add to the pot and continue to sauté. When the chillies start to brighten in color, add beaten yogurt and salt, to taste. Add 2 cups of water and cook until tender.

Add ghee and let it simmer.

To get a better smoky flavor, heat any charcoal that’s available (usually wood coal) until red hot. Put it into a small bowl, add 2 pieces of clove and add 1/2 teaspoon of ghee and cover the pot tight so the sauce gets a beautiful smokey flavor to it.

Garnish with fresh coriander and a lemon wedge.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Sunil Sharma from The Nizam's.

Pozole

Ingredients

Salt

4 cloves of garlic

1 onion, diced

3 lbs of chicken or pork

 5 Chiles guajillo

3 Chiles de Arbol

6 laurel leaves

1 teaspoon of Mexican oregano

Black pepper

2 cans of hominy corn (strain the water)

6 radishes, diced

1 head of finely chopped lettuce

Lime

Tostadas

Directions

Add salt, garlic cloves and onions to a pot water as you boil the chicken or pork.

Once the meat is tender, remove from pot and shred it. Put aside.

Place chiles in another pot and boil for about 3 to 5 minutes. Remove chiles and place them in a blender with garlic and onions. Once blended, strain the sauce while adding it to the broth. Add about 6 laurel leaves, a teaspoon of oregano, and ½ teaspoon black pepper, and let it boil.

Once the soup is boiling, add the hominy and the pulled meat.

Let the soup boil over medium heat for 15 minutes.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Once served you can add onions, radish, lettuce and lime to your liking. Tostadas can be crushed and added to soup or just eaten on the side like tortillas chips.

Recipe courtesy of Anabel Juarez of Milly's Restaurant.

Kontosouvli

Ingredients

100 milliliters olive oil

4 teaspoons salt

4 teaspoons sweet paprika

12 ounces white wine

5 tomatoes, halved

2 onions, halved

2 red peppers

2 green frying peppers

8 pounds pork neck

2 springs fresh rosemary

Juice of 4 fresh lemons

Directions

Put olive, salt, paprika and white wine in a big bowl.

Place tomatoes, onions and peppers in a food processor. Chop roughly. Add to the oil mixture.

Cut pork in 4×4 cubes. Pull rosemary from springs and add.

Add to the mixture and marinade it for 6 hours in the refrigerator.

Put pork on big skewer and cook it on open fire for 1 to 1.5 hours.

Cover with aluminum foil and preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 80 minutes.

After 60 minutes, remove foil and bake for another 20 minutes, turning it halfway through cooking time. Meat is done when crunchy on the outside. - RE-WRITTEN FROM From MyGreekDish.com

If there's not a big skewer available, baked inside the oven or in charcoal piece by piece until no pink remains.

ADD LEMON JUICE TO TASTE?

Enjoy with good wine and good company.

Recipe courtesy of Roula Psounos from Athenian Garden.

Corned Beef and Cabbage

Ingredients

4 pounds corned beef brisket

4 cloves garlic, crushed

3 bay leaves

2 tablespoons of pickling spice

1 cabbage, quartered

Whole grain mustard

Directions

Add brisket, garlic, bay leaves and pickling spice to a large pot. Add water to pot until it fully covers the brisket.

Bring to a simmer and cook until fork tender (meat starts to flake apart when pulled with a fork), about 3 to 4 hours.

Remove brisket from pot and let rest for 40 minutes.

Cook cabbage quarters in brisket liquid for 30 minutes or until tender (soft).

Slice the brisket across the grain (you will see small circles in the meat rather than small strips of meat if cutting correctly, most likely on a diagonal).

Serve with your favorite whole grain mustard. Enjoy!

Recipe courtesy of Chef William Urbaczewski of O’Donnell’s Pour House.

Sicilian Tartare

Ingredients

2 tablespoons capers

Rosé wine

3 whole Calabrian chilies

4 ounce yellowfin tuna steak

½ a bunch of fresh basil

½ a bunch of fresh dill

2 small cloves of garlic

Frantoia extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon

Calabrian Chili Oil

Crusty bread, grilled and thinly sliced on angle brushed with olive oil and seasoned with salt and pepper

Directions

Put capers in a small bowl and cover with the rosé wine and soak for 10 minutes.

Roast chilies over direct flame and place to side for garnish.

Using a very sharp knife, slice off and discard the veiny stub of meat from the tuna, do a small dice on tuna and place in bowl.

Remove stems and finely chop the basil and dill.

Finely chop the garlic.

Drain and finely chop the capers.

Add all ingredients to a bowl with 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice and mix.

To plate, place ring mold on plate and fill with tuna mixture. Then drizzle with Calabrian chili oil and serve with grilled crostini.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Lee Sanchez of Cuzzie’s Pizzeria & Kitchen.

Hanukkah Sufganiyot (Jelly Doughnuts)

Ingredients

2 tablespoons active dry yeast

½ cup warm water (100 to 110 degrees)

¼ cup plus 1 teaspoon sugar, plus more for rolling

2½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

2 teaspoons salt

3 cups vegetable oil, plus more for bowl

1 cup seedless raspberry jam

Directions

In a small bowl, combine yeast, warm water, and 1 teaspoon sugar. Set aside until foamy, about 10 minutes.

Place flour in a large bowl. Make a well in the center; add eggs, yeast mixture, ¼ cup sugar, butter, nutmeg and salt. Using a wooden spoon, stir until a sticky dough forms. On a well-floured work surface, knead until dough is smooth, soft, and bounces back when poked with a finger, about 8 minutes (add more flour, if necessary). Place in an oiled bowl; cover with plastic wrap. Set in a warm place to rise until doubled, 1 to 1½ hours.

On a lightly floured work surface, roll dough to ¼-inch thickness. Using a 2½-inch-round cutter or drinking glass, cut 20 rounds. Cover with plastic wrap; let rise 15 minutes.

In medium saucepan over medium heat, heat oil until a deep-frying thermometer registers 370 degrees. Using a slotted spoon, carefully slip 4 rounds into oil. Fry until golden, about 40 seconds. Turn doughnuts over; fry until golden on other side, another 40 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper-towel-lined baking sheet. Roll in sugar while warm. Fry all dough, and roll in sugar.

Fill a pastry bag fitted with a #4 tip with jam. Using a wooden skewer or toothpick, make a hole in the side of each doughnut. Fit the pastry tip into a hole, pipe about 2 teaspoons jam into doughnut. Repeat with remaining doughnuts.

Recipe from marthastewart.com.

