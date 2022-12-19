December cover: Holiday dishes around the world

As planning begins for holiday dinner menus, break out of the usual rut of turkey or ham and add some new flavors to your family's traditions. Gain inspiration from taking a glimpse at how America's diverse cultures celebrate the season, courtesy of local chefs.
Indian: Laal Maas
This lamb dish, a traditional recipe from India, is the perfect color for the Christmas season — red.
“What makes Laal Maas a dish of festivity is the unique flavor and color — Laal means red," says Syed Abbas, former owner of Nizam's in Egg Harbor Township. "Indian cuisine loves to bring vibrant color to the dining table. As Christmas is a festivity where red is a dominant color of outfits and dining room, this dish actually brings the theme together. The uniqueness and recipe is very distinct to these occasions.”
Mexican: Pozole
Pozole, a soup or stew, is a popular choice during Christmastime for Mexican families. The dish has a long history in Mexico, and continues to be enjoyed by American families around the holidays.
"During the holidays it's very traditional to serve some pozole during the cold seasons," Anabel Juarez says. Her mother owns Milly's, a Mexican restaurant in Vineland that serves up a variety of Hispanic dishes.
"This dish is said to have had a ritual significance for the indigenous people of Mexico as an offering to their gods," Juarez says. "This authentic Mexican soup can be made in three ways, having either a red, green or white broth. The soup can be made with either chicken or pork and is cooked with hominy corn...I enjoy the variety of flavors that come with the way the soup is made."
Greek: Kontosouvli
According to Roula Psounos, who co-owns Athenian Garden in Galloway Township along with her husband Nick, Greek history is filled with holiday traditions — most of which involve food.
“Christmastime growing up in Greece was magical. Of course, when you're a child everything is amazingly divine," Psounos recalls fondly.
A popular dish served during the holidays was kontosouvli.
"Christmas Day everyone went to church. After, the family gathered to eat all together. In our region we roasted pork (called kontosouvli)," Psounos says.
The marinated pork was skewed and roasted on an open fire.
"Side dishes included savory pies, like pumpkin and leek pie, or cheese pie," she continues, adding roasted potatoes and shredded cabbage salad as additional sides.
Irish: Corned Beef and Cabbage
This popular Irish-American dish isn't limited to just St. Patrick's Day. Corned beef and cabbage is truly an American tradition, created after Irish immigrants moved to the United States and began incorporating more beef into their diets.
But why is it consumed on New Year's?
According to Chef William Urbaczewski, executive chef at O’Donnell’s Pour House in Sea Isle City, the dish is seen as yet another sign of luck to the Irish.
"This dish is traditionally served on New Year's for promise of good fortune in the New Year," the chef explains.
Urbaczewski's recipe for his restaurant's corned beef and cabbage is topped with a whole grain mustard sauce, which can be served over roasted garlic mashed potatoes.
Italian: Sicilian Tartare for the Feast of the Seven Fishes
A classic holiday dish enjoyed by Italian families in America is the Seven Fishes, a seafood lover's dream.
Lee Sanchez, owner and chef at Cuzzie’s Pizzeria & Kitchen in Atlantic City, has fond memories of enjoying the feast with his Italian family.
"In Italian-American culture, many families celebrate the feast of seven fishes on Christmas Eve," he says. "The food served varies from family to family. My mother’s family is Italian and lived in the North Ward of Newark, where she was born. Our feast is one focused around our family in the kitchen together. My mother as the matriarch is the driving force, she has passed down the tradition and you'll find her influences all over the menu at Cuzzie’s."
"A crudo is a typical dish served in our family and one we change up often," he continues. "It simple, fun and fresh. My favorite is this Sicilian version of tartare we picked up while traveling Italy a few years back."
Swedish: Tea ring
Add a touch of sweet and festive colors to your holiday meal with this traditional Swedish tea ring dessert. The treat is said to have originated as part of a grand Swedish Christmas feast. It is often served on Christmas morning, but could just as easily be sweet dessert option to cap off the meal. Shaped like a wreath, it resembles a cinnamon roll, topped with white icing and red and green cherries. The vibrant colors make it a festive addition to the holiday table.
While it's not a quick recipe, the time spent making this treat is well worth it.
Jewish: Sufganiyots
During Hanukkah, Jewish families enjoy eating these tasty doughnuts filled with jelly. The oil-fried dessert reflects the story of Hannukah, when the Maccabees miraculously never ran out of oil for eight days. While they can be more difficult for the amateur chef to make, these desserts promise a sweet addition to your family's holiday meal.
According to Emelyn Rude, a food historian, the word for treat has North African roots. "Sufan" is a Greek word meaning spongy or fried, and sfenj is an Arabic word for a smaller, deep-fried doughnut.
While the first known recipe for a jelly doughnut was in a 1532 German cookbook, according to historian Gil Marks, the popularly of the treat spread across Europe. Jewish people in Austria, Germany and Poland changed the recipe, replacing lard with oils. It soon became a Hanukkah favorite.
British: Wassail drink
This warm drink doesn't have to stay in Christmas song obscurity forever. Historically, people drink it during the English Yule tradition of going door-to-door for charitable giving. "Here we come a-wassailing..." was traditionally a toast to good health, but now the drink can be added to any holiday menu to add some spice and warmth. The hot beverage includes cider and spices.
