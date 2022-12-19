December cover: Holiday dishes around the world

Laal Maas Makes: 3 to 4 servings Ingredients 4 tablespoons mustard oil preferred, but we use canola oil 8 ounces of onion 4 to 5 pieces of black cardamom 3 to 4 pieces green cardamom 4 to 6 pieces of whole clove 8 to 10 pieces of black pepper 2 bay leaves 1 to 2 strings mace 2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste 2.5 pounds of lamb shank cut it into halves or small shanks 2 tablespoons coriander powder 1 tablespoons cumin powder Mathania whole red chillies (soak in cold water for 1 hour or until soft) 8 oz of yogurt 1/2 teaspoon black salt 2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter) 1 teaspoon of Kashmiri chilli powder 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper powder Directions In a large size pan, slice onions and sauté in the oil on low-medium heat. Add whole spices of cardamoms black and green, bay leaves, mace and 2 to 4 pieces of clove. Sauté all ingredients until onions turn golden brown. Once the onions start to change color, add ginger garlic paste along with chunks of meat. Sauté well until the meat starts turning color. Add coriander, cumin, Kashmiri chilli, and black pepper powders. Lower the heat and sauté slowly, until the rawness of the spice is gone. Place the soaked chillies in a blender and make a smooth paste. Add to the pot and continue to sauté. When the chillies start to brighten in color, add beaten yogurt and salt, to taste. Add 2 cups of water and cook until tender. Add ghee and let it simmer. To get a better smoky flavor, heat any charcoal that’s available (usually wood coal) until red hot. Put it into a small bowl, add 2 pieces of clove and add 1/2 teaspoon of ghee and cover the pot tight so the sauce gets a beautiful smokey flavor to it. Garnish with fresh coriander and a lemon wedge. Recipe courtesy of Chef Sunil Sharma from The Nizam's.

Pozole Ingredients Salt 4 cloves of garlic 1 onion, diced 3 lbs of chicken or pork 5 Chiles guajillo 3 Chiles de Arbol 6 laurel leaves 1 teaspoon of Mexican oregano Black pepper 2 cans of hominy corn (strain the water) 6 radishes, diced 1 head of finely chopped lettuce Lime Tostadas Directions Add salt, garlic cloves and onions to a pot water as you boil the chicken or pork. Once the meat is tender, remove from pot and shred it. Put aside. Place chiles in another pot and boil for about 3 to 5 minutes. Remove chiles and place them in a blender with garlic and onions. Once blended, strain the sauce while adding it to the broth. Add about 6 laurel leaves, a teaspoon of oregano, and ½ teaspoon black pepper, and let it boil. Once the soup is boiling, add the hominy and the pulled meat. Let the soup boil over medium heat for 15 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Once served you can add onions, radish, lettuce and lime to your liking. Tostadas can be crushed and added to soup or just eaten on the side like tortillas chips. Recipe courtesy of Anabel Juarez of Milly's Restaurant.

Kontosouvli Ingredients 100 milliliters olive oil 4 teaspoons salt 4 teaspoons sweet paprika 12 ounces white wine 5 tomatoes, halved 2 onions, halved 2 red peppers 2 green frying peppers 8 pounds pork neck 2 springs fresh rosemary Juice of 4 fresh lemons Directions Put olive, salt, paprika and white wine in a big bowl. Place tomatoes, onions and peppers in a food processor. Chop roughly. Add to the oil mixture. Cut pork in 4×4 cubes. Pull rosemary from springs and add. Add to the mixture and marinade it for 6 hours in the refrigerator. Put pork on big skewer and cook it on open fire for 1 to 1.5 hours. Cover with aluminum foil and preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 80 minutes. After 60 minutes, remove foil and bake for another 20 minutes, turning it halfway through cooking time. Meat is done when crunchy on the outside. - RE-WRITTEN FROM From MyGreekDish.com If there's not a big skewer available, baked inside the oven or in charcoal piece by piece until no pink remains. ADD LEMON JUICE TO TASTE? Enjoy with good wine and good company. Recipe courtesy of Roula Psounos from Athenian Garden.

Corned Beef and Cabbage Ingredients 4 pounds corned beef brisket 4 cloves garlic, crushed 3 bay leaves 2 tablespoons of pickling spice 1 cabbage, quartered Whole grain mustard Directions Add brisket, garlic, bay leaves and pickling spice to a large pot. Add water to pot until it fully covers the brisket. Bring to a simmer and cook until fork tender (meat starts to flake apart when pulled with a fork), about 3 to 4 hours. Remove brisket from pot and let rest for 40 minutes. Cook cabbage quarters in brisket liquid for 30 minutes or until tender (soft). Slice the brisket across the grain (you will see small circles in the meat rather than small strips of meat if cutting correctly, most likely on a diagonal). Serve with your favorite whole grain mustard. Enjoy! Recipe courtesy of Chef William Urbaczewski of O’Donnell’s Pour House.

Sicilian Tartare Ingredients 2 tablespoons capers Rosé wine 3 whole Calabrian chilies 4 ounce yellowfin tuna steak ½ a bunch of fresh basil ½ a bunch of fresh dill 2 small cloves of garlic Frantoia extra virgin olive oil 1 lemon Calabrian Chili Oil Crusty bread, grilled and thinly sliced on angle brushed with olive oil and seasoned with salt and pepper Directions Put capers in a small bowl and cover with the rosé wine and soak for 10 minutes. Roast chilies over direct flame and place to side for garnish. Using a very sharp knife, slice off and discard the veiny stub of meat from the tuna, do a small dice on tuna and place in bowl. Remove stems and finely chop the basil and dill. Finely chop the garlic. Drain and finely chop the capers. Add all ingredients to a bowl with 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice and mix. To plate, place ring mold on plate and fill with tuna mixture. Then drizzle with Calabrian chili oil and serve with grilled crostini. Recipe courtesy of Chef Lee Sanchez of Cuzzie’s Pizzeria & Kitchen.