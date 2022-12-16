 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 15-16 storm summary

The Dec. 15-16 coastal storm brought a mix of strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding to South Jersey. 

The storm began early Thursday morning. For most places in Cape May, Cumberland, Ocean and Atlantic counties, it was rain. However, there was likely patchy ice in western Cumberland County, with ground temperatures near freezing.

However, plain rain would fall everywhere all day long. The worst of the storm was during the evening, where heavy rain and strong winds combined. Roadway flooding was seen and at one point, 70% of Woodbine, Cape May County, was without power. 

By 6 a.m. Friday, the soaking rain and strongest winds were gone. However, spotty showers continued into the day as winds diminished. The most rain Friday was seen in Ocean County, closest to the center of the low pressure system, which moved just south of Long Island by Friday night.

The storm also brought tidal flooding, impacting Ocean County the most. Tidal gauges in Ship Bottom, Barnegat Light, Waretown and Island Heights never dropped below flood stage all Friday long. Moderate stage tidal flooding, which can bring salt water into unraised homes and businesses near the bay, was seen during the afternoon.

Easterly winds held on to Ocean County the longest in the region, allowing more water to pack into the bays, without fully draining out at low tide. 

For Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties, it was spotty minor flood stage between midnight and 3 a.m. Friday. No afternoon flooding was seen, as winds turned offshore.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

