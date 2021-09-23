 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deauville Inn
0 comments

Deauville Inn

Deauville Inn - Shrimp Ceviche - Strathmere

Deauville Inn - Shrimp Ceviche - Strathmere

Shrimp Ceviche

201 Willard Road // DeauvilleInn.com

A picturesque spot right on the waterfront, Deauville Inn has kept customers coming back again and again for decades, and now you’ve got one more reason to return. The Shrimp Ceviche features marinated shrimp with onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, tomato, avocado and lime for a fresh and delicious bite that will serve as a fantastic starter to your meal.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News