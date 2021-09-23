Shrimp Ceviche
201 Willard Road
A picturesque spot right on the waterfront, Deauville Inn has kept customers coming back again and again for decades, and now you’ve got one more reason to return. The Shrimp Ceviche features marinated shrimp with onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, tomato, avocado and lime for a fresh and delicious bite that will serve as a fantastic starter to your meal.
