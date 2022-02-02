 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deauville Inn
S.O.G. (Son of a Gun) Wings with Roquefort Blue Cheese

Many restaurants at Wing Wars try to play nice, keeping their sauces on the milder side in order to please the masses. Such is not the case for the Deauville Inn. Their S.O.G. Wings are hot. Damn hot. Multiple varieties of hot peppers are used in the sauce including Thai bird chilis, habaneros and the much-feared Carolina Reaper. Those brave enough to bite into one will mercifully have the chance to dunk them in a creamy Roquefort Blue Cheese dipping sauce that will surely be the savior of many.

